CLEVELAND, Oh - It's a heartbreak Clifton Coleman wouldn't wish on anyone.

"You can't conceive it when it happens I don't really know how to tell somebody else," said Coleman.

An unspeakable bond he shares with now four other families.

"God has really helped us to deal with it and move forward with our lives," said Coleman.

His daughter Jessica Coleman was murdered in April of 2016. Her body found near railroad tracks off East 93 Street.

And just three years earlier the bodies of Jazmine Trotter, Christine Malone and Ashley Leszyeski were also found within a two-mile radius. All in abandoned homes and lots, all unsolved.

"What stops it is people need to get caught and pay a price for what they are doing," said Coleman.

Now the community mourns another young woman, 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze whose body police found in an abandoned home in the same area.

Almost a year later, Coleman says he and his wife have come to terms with what has happened. But he says his frustration with the Cleveland police department remains.

"You claim that it is not something that they push to the side. But as a parent, you haven't informed me of anything you have done or any answers. So as far as I'm concerned, you've done nothing."