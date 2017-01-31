Body found in Cleveland fuels questions

CLEVELAND - The body found Sunday on Cleveland’s east side is one of several discovered within two miles of each other in the area of East 93rd Street left near dilapidated homes.

Police discovered the body about 7:30 p.m. inside of a vacant home at 9411 Fuller Avenue as they scoured the area searching for Alianna DeFreeze three days after she was reported missing by relatives.

The body is at least the fifth female to be found dead in the immediate area since 2013, according to News 5 archives.

DeFreeze, 14, was last seen Thursday just before 7 a.m. at the McDonalds on 9101 Kinsman Road. She never arrived at E. Prep. where she attends as a student. Police and relatives considered her to be in danger due to a mental illness that required daily medicine.

Friends and relatives scoured the immediate area where DeFreeze was last seen posting flyers, shouting her name and contacting local media outlets as a plea for her safe recovery.

On Monday, neighbors said they didn't know much about what happened besides what has been reported. The neighborhood appeared to be much different than Sunday's scene where caution tape roped off several homes and law enforcement personnel mingled around in calf deep snow.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the search for DeFreeze.

Investigators have not officially identified DeFreeze as the female found Sunday, but the body was located during a community-wide effort to find her in a neighborhood dotted with two-story brick dwellings, vinyl siding and large yards. The location of the body was just two miles where DeFreeze was reported missing. But the discolored and boarded up home is one of several in the immediate area that appears to be left to fall by the wayside making it an oasis of a dumping ground.

Information regarding the body has been limited. Police referred all questions to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The office is waiting to notify relatives before they identify the body.

In 2013, three women were found in the area of East 93rd Street within a two-mile radius of each other in vacant lots and abandoned homes. A fourth woman was found in an intersection.

The body of Jazmine Trotter, 20, was found beaten by a relative under the porch of an abandoned house in the 3900 block of E. 93rd Street on March 24, 2013.

Christine Marie Malone, 45, was discovered March 28, 2013, by a group of kids on Bessemer Avenue near E. 93rd Street. She was dragged behind a home and badly beaten.

Ashley Leszyeski, 21, was found badly decomposed May 28, 2013, in a vacant lot on Anderson Avenue and E. 93rd Street.

Jessica Coleman, 26, was found April 25, 2016, near the intersection of E. 83rd Street and Holton Avenue with a gunshot wound

Some neighbors, many who stopped and examined the home, think a serial killer may be in the area due to the number of women that have been dumped. It is a similar thought that crossed the mind of Ward 2 Councilman Zack Reed.