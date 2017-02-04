A major warmup is coming Tuesday, here's why

We are in for a push of much milder air early in the week as highs may jump into the 60s.

A warm front will quickly slide over the area and cause us to soar well above average for this time of year. This is very similar to what happened the day after Christmas. Recall that Cleveland hit 68 degrees that day! And no, it’s not a coincidence.

There is a theory by some in the weather community that the atmosphere develops a pattern every year and that pattern cycles. That said, it’s doesn’t always mean the same exact thing will happen every so-many days. It’s a theory and still has several variables.

In any case, this warm up is something we’ve made notes on and been expecting since the end of December. Now, forecast models are picking up on it and our confidence is growing.

Don’t expect that mild air to last. Much like the end of December, the warmup will be short-lived. Colder air returns by the middle of the week.

