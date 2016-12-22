CLEVELAND - Power of 5 Meteorologist JD Rudd says we're in for a warming trend after today, plus good chances for rain

THURSDAY FORECAST: Thursday stays mainly cloudy and cold. Highs will stop in the low to middle 30s. Factor in a stronger West breeze and it will feel more like the middle 20s.

Friday looks great for travel--at least early in the day. We'll start out with sunshine, then clouds will increase. Rain chances go up after 7PM Friday. It's possible we mix in a few snowflakes. High temperatures should end up between 35 & 40 degrees.

Saturday brings rain to start the day. After about noon, the rain will move out and the rest of the day will be dry. Highs will move to the lower 40s, which is about 5-7 degrees above average.

Christmas Day looks mainly cloudy and milder. Daytime readings expected to be in the middle 40s. A late day shower cannot be ruled out as we track a system to our Northwest. If you are traveling on Saturday, there could be delays at airports in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Dallas.

That storm system will pass North of our area on Monday, putting us in the warm air and giving us good chances for rain. Highs in the middle 50s, running about 20 degrees above the norm for late December! Just as fast as we warm up, we come crashing back down on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. Dry weather is expected for Tuesday at this time.

