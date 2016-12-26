Browns 'Perfect Season' parade canceled, money donated to Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND - Since the Browns won on Christmas Eve against the San Diego Chargers, the joke 'Perfect Season' parade has been canceled.
But what happens to the money raised on the GoFundMe page? Event organizers have a solution that will help many in the community.
The money will go to serve people at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. It was announced on the original GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money for parade costs, including security, bathroom facilities and insurance.
Originally on the page, it said that "all funds raised above $1,999 would be donated to the Food Bank." Now with no parade, all funds period will be used to feed those in need.