Browns 'Perfect Season' parade canceled, money donated to Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND - Since the Browns won on Christmas Eve against the San Diego Chargers, the joke 'Perfect Season' parade has been canceled.

But what happens to the money raised on the GoFundMe page? Event organizers have a solution that will help many in the community.

The money will go to serve people at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. It was announced on the original GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money for parade costs, including security, bathroom facilities and insurance.

Originally on the page, it said that "all funds raised above $1,999 would be donated to the Food Bank." Now with no parade, all funds period will be used to feed those in need.

The man behind the parade, Chris McNeil, jokingly tweeted at the City of Cleveland after the win asking if he could get his filing fee back, to which the city replied 'no can do, buddy!'

Can I get my $25 filing fee back @CityofCleveland? 😂 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 24, 2016

@Reflog_18 no can do, buddy! — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) December 24, 2016

McNeil also announced on Sunday that thanks to a donation from Cleveland Pizza, the campaign has raised over $8,000 and would be able to donate 32,000 meals to the food bank.

Thanks to a very generous donation from @clepizza, we are now at $8,000 / 32,000 meals for the @CleFoodBank!

— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 25, 2016

The campaign was at $8,040 as of Sunday night.