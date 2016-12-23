It started as a joke, but the Cleveland Browns "Perfect Season" parade may still happen

CLEVELAND -

One jaded Cleveland Browns fan’s joke about planning a perfect season parade if they lost all their games this year is getting closer to reality.

Chris McNeil said he jokingly threw out the idea on Twitter a few months ago, but since then the Browns have kept on losing, so he decided to pay the $25 fee and file the paperwork to make a parade happen.

McNeil said he’s planned a route around FirstEnergy Stadium and worked with city officials on logistics.

“We’re not real happy with what’s going on, so it’s definitely an ironic type of parade,” McNeil said. "If we win a ball game, it’s off. This is an 0 and 16 parade, not a 1 and 15 parade.”

The Browns have a shot on Christmas Eve in Cleveland against the San Diego Chargers.

McNeil raised thousands of dollars in donations for the parade, much more than he requested. He said the extra money is going to the Cleveland Food Bank.