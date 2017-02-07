Suspects wanted in the fatal stabbing of Strongsville man arrested

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - Police arrested two suspects involved in the fatal stabbing of a Strongsville man.

At about 2:15 p.m on Tuesday, Timothy Bene and Courtney Heckman were found in Ashland by police. They were transported to Ashland Police Department where they waived their extradition hearing and were transported back to Strongsville.

On Friday, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 13500 block of Sprague Road for a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, they found the man with stab wounds. The man was transported to Southwest General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Bene and Heckman will appear in Berea Municipal Court on February 8.