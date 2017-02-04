STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - Strongsville police are looking for two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man.

Timothy Bene, 32, and Courtney Heckman, 24, are charged with murder for the stabbing death of a man, according to a Strongsville police news release.

Police are currently looking for Bene and Heckman, who may be traveling in a blue four-door 2013 Mazda Protege with Ohio license plate GNC3946.

About 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 13500 block of Sprague Road for a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, they found the man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to Southwest General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-580-3230.