Parents charged in death of 5-year-old daughter appear in court

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The parents charged in the death of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao appeared in Stark County Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

The parents were scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m., but Liang Zhao, the girl's father, fell getting out of the transport vehicle in Massillon. He was shackled and was transported to a local hospital.

On Thursday, Zhao waived his right to a preliminary hearing trial. The judge said an indictment will come later Thursday. Their case will be moved to common pleas court.