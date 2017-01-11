$5 million bond set for parents charged in beating death of 5-year-old daughter

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The parents who are charged in connection with the beating death of their 5-year-old daughter remained in jail Wednesday on a $5 million bond.
Minging Chen and Liang J. Zhao, parents of Ashley Zhao, both appeared in Massillon Common Pleas Court in red jumpsuits with their hands and feet shackled. They were separated by an attorney as they stood at the podium before Judge Edward Elum during a Wednesday court hearing.
Chen is accused of striking her daughter several times in the head with her right fist. After Ashley was struck on the floor by Chen, Zhao, allegedly found the girl with green fluid coming from her mouth and took her into the bathroom to wash the fluid off of her face, according to Stark County Sheriff's Department.