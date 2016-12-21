Blood found in office of missing Medina County township trustee Bryon Macron

LAFAYETTE TWP., Ohio - Investigators say they've found blood inside the vehicle and office of a missing township trustee in Medina County.

Medina County sheriff's investigators say Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron hasn't been seen since Friday when he left his home early that morning.

Authorities later found Macron's township office in shambles and discovered his car parked about three miles away in a lot at Chippewa Lake.

Investigators tell The Medina County Gazette that it appears there may have been an altercation inside the office that was found unlocked with the lights on Friday.

The FBI and state investigators are assisting local authorities.

Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and has been a trustee since 2010 in the township of about 5,000 people.

