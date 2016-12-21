Police need help to find missing Medina County official

Lafayette Township, OHIO - The Medina County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Lafayette Township Trustee. Bryon Macron hasn't been seen in four days.

Sheriff's Deputies said that the circumstances surrounding Macron's disappearance are suspicious.

Police were called to the township administration building after an employee found the building open with the lights left on inside. Police said the office was in disarray. "Signs that some type of altercation happened there," said Sheriff's Captain David Centner. Macron's cell phone was found in the building.

Centner said Macron was last seen at his home just after midnight Friday morning. At 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, they were investigating his disappearance. "It is completely unlike him to up and disappear. By all accounts, he is a devoted family member, he loves his wife and daughters," added Centner.

Macron's car was found in Chippewa Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 330-725-6631.