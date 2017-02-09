Owner of North Ridgeville anti-transgender sign says he has resigned as city council president

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - The man who put up an anti-transgender sign at a North Ridgeville gas station has resigned from his position as president of the Olmsted Falls city council, citing death threats that have been made to him and his family.

Jay Linn, owner of Northridge Auto Parts and Repair, confirmed to News 5 Thursday that he resigned.

News 5 reported last week that a sign outside his business was creating controversy in the community.

The sign read: “If you don't know who you identify as, pull down your pants and look.”

"There's no malice in the sign," Linn told News 5 last week. "It's just making the point why does everybody want to be someone else and draw attention to them, be who you are and be happy with who you are."

But should an elected official show some political correctness?

"You're looking at non-political correctness right here, I am non-political correctness, because I don't give a rat's rear end about political correctness," Linn said.

Linn said he also chose to resign because he does not share the same views as the Mayor of Olmsted Falls and the agendas she is currently pushing forward.

In a Facebook post, Linn wrote, in part: "I've turned in my resignation letter due to you evil sick people I'm done serving the community that includes you after 30 years the mayor has my resignation letter why don't you email her and ask for a copy of it once again you are a sick bunch to try to desecrate a person that has serve [sic] the community for 30 years that includes you."