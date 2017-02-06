North Ridgeville sign creates controversy with community

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - A sign in North Ridgeville is creating a lot of criticism.

The sign reads “If you don't know who you identify as, pull down your pants and look.” It's located at the Northridge gas station on Lorain Road.

The gas station Facebook page drawing a lot of comments, most are critical. One person wrote "I would never go to a business that promotes hate and ignorance."

Another wrote in support saying "Outstanding service by an honest businessman that happens to have political opinions.”

Rissa Trent, who is transgender, finds the sign offensive and is especially upset because the owner of the gas station is also the council president for Olmsted Falls.

Trent says this sign sends the wrong message.

"There's no malice in the sign. It's just making the point why does everybody want to be someone else and draw attention to them, be who you are and be happy with who you are," said Jay Linn who put up the sign.

But should an elected official show some political correctness?

"You're looking at non-political correctness right here, I am non-political correctness, because I don't give a rat's rear end about political correctness," Linn said.

"I think that sign is going to affect a lot of people that are walking by especially youth who haven't worked up the courage to come out yet," Trent said.