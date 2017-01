CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are currently investigating the death of a female, after finding a body in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue Sunday night.

According to police, the body was found around 7:30 p.m. Police say officers had been canvassing the area, searching yards and other abandoned houses in connection with the disappearance of Alianna Defreeze.

Defreeze, 14, has been missing since Thursday morning when she was last seen in the 3400 block of East 149th Street, boarding a bus for school.

The abandoned house on Fuller where the body was found is about two and a half miles away from the bus stop Defreeze went missing from.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim, and say the Homicide Unit will work with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to identify both the victim and final cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding Defreeze's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5418 or call 911.