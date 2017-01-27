Cleveland police looking for missing endangered 14-year-old

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered 14-year-old.

Alianna Defreeze was last seen Thursday morning in the 3400 block of E. 149th street boarding a bus for school.

She never arrived at school.

Defreeze is described as about 5-foot, 2-inches tall and 119 pounds.

Police say she could be in danger because she suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234 or call 911.