Cleveland officer accused of beating, sexually assaulting girlfriend personnel files released

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer accused of beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend had a history of abusing sick leave, abduction and assault, according to personnel files obtained by News 5.

Tommie Griffin, 51, is suspended without pay pending the adjudication of the current criminal case against him, according to Cleveland police.

Griffin was caught in 2013 and 2016 misusing sick days. The first time, in 2013, he was issued a three-day suspension after the department found he had used 27 days of sick leave and used 10 days of sick leave in connection with vacation days.

When Griffin was told by a superior officer to report to the medical unit, he failed to do so on two separate occasions and his behavior was described in the report as "disrespectful and insubordinate."

His next offense with sick leave was in 2016, when he used 100 hours of sick leave without proper documentation to the medical unit. He also failed to go to the medical unit and went AWOL. The department said he was insubordinate to a superior officer and imposed a six-day suspension as well as placing him on step one of the Sick Leave Abuse Program.

Griffin was suspended in 2011 for an incident in October 2009 when a female friend of Griffin's accused him of restraining and assaulting her at his home in 2009. He later pled guilty to the amended charge of criminal mischief. At that time he was suspended for two 10-hour workdays.

The most recent incident occurred on January 14, when police said they responded to a call to check on the welfare of a woman and found the victim in her home alone with serious injuries to her face. It came hours after the call for service logs indicate Griffin called Parma police, agitated about another man at his "ex-girlfriend's" house.

She proceeded to tell officers that her boyfriend entered her bedroom early Saturday morning, attacked her, sexually assaulted her and fired two shots next to her. She also said he pointed the gun at her and struck her several times on her face with his hands and the gun. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Griffin is due back in court for a pre-trial on January 31 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.