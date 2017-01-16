Cleveland police officer arrested, accused of beating and sexually assaulting girlfriend

PARMA, Ohio - A Cleveland police officer is facing charges of rape, domestic violence and felonious assault for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend in Parma Saturday.

His identity is not being released until he is arraigned before a judge on Tuesday.

Parma police said he is a 51-year-old Parma resident. Police reports indicate that he works in the First District.

Cleveland police said the man accused is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

On Saturday, police said they responded to a call to check on the welfare of a woman and found the victim in her home alone with serious injuries to her face. It came hours after call for service logs indicate the officer called Parma police, agitated about another man at his "ex-girlfriend's" house.

She proceeded to tell officers that her boyfriend entered her bedroom early Saturday morning, attacked her, sexually assaulted her and fired two shots next to her. She also said he pointed the gun at her and struck her several times on her face with his hands and the gun. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Police said they arrested the officer without incident at a business in North Royalton. He is currently being held in the Parma city jail.

Prior reports indicate the victim had reported her boyfriend missing in December and stated that he had used her debit card on multiple occasions while he was away. Cleveland police told Parma police at the time that the last time the department had made contact with the man was seven days prior to the missing persons report when they had conducted a welfare check at his Parma home.

News 5 reached out to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association for comment but have not heard back.