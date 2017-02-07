Cleveland Clinic doctor back in U.S. after being forced to leave country following immigration order

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland Clinic doctor who was forced to leave the United States last week due to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that restricted entry for visitors from seven majority Muslim countries is back in Northeast Ohio.

Suha Abushamma, a Sudanese doctor with a valid H-1B foreign-worker visa, returned this week.

The 26-year-old is currently working as an intern in a three-year Internal Medicine residency program at the clinic.

"First, let me start by saying how happy I am being back in Cleveland," Abushamma said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. "I missed everyone so much."

Abushamma said she chose to train to be a doctor in the United States "because it's the best training in the world," picking the Cleveland Clinic because of its commitment to diversity.

"While this has been a challenge in many ways, today I'm feeling gratitude," she said, thanking her family, friends, attorneys and colleagues at the clinic.

"January 28 we all woke up and saw what was going on at the airports" immigration attorney David Leopold — Mona Kosar Abdi (@MonaAbdiWEWS) February 7, 2017

On Jan. 28, Abushamma was coming back from visiting family in Saudi Arabia when she was detained by customs agents at JFK airport and told she would not be allowed to continue on to Cleveland.

She was then escorted onto a plane headed back to Saudi Arabia.

But minutes before that plane took off, a federal judge blocked part of the immigration order, ruling that no one with a valid visa should be deported. Still, she was.

After her deportation, Abushamma sued the president, saying she was misled and coerced by Customs and Border Patrol agents who forced her to sign a form effectively canceling her visa.

Abushamma's lawyers said Tuesday they are going to file a notice of dismissal, now that she is back in the country.