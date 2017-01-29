Cleveland Clinic doctor forced to leave U.S. following President Trump's executive order

CLEVELAND - Following President Trump's executive order a Cleveland Clinic doctor was forced to leave the United States.

Suha Abushamma, 26, is an intern, in the first year of a three-year Internal Medicine residency program at the clinic.

According to ProPublica, Abushamma was held on an H-1B visa for workers in “specialty occupations.” Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, she holds a passport from Sudan, one of the seven countries from which Trump barred visitors.

On Saturday, Abushamma was coming back from visiting family in Saudi Arabia. When she arrived at JFK airport, she was told she could leave the country voluntarily and withdraw her visa — or she could be forcibly deported, ProPublica reported.

Abushamma then had to leave the United States.

Trump signed the order on Friday - banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days.

The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on Sunday:

"Recent immigration action taken by the White House has caused a great deal of uncertainty and has impacted some of our employees who are traveling overseas. We are fully committed and actively working toward the safe return of any of our employees who have been affected by this action."

A protest is currently planned for Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport beginning at 2 p.m.

Read the full story about Abushamma on ProPublica.