U.S. Marshals increase reward money for triple murder suspect

RAVENNA, Ohio - Police are still searching for a man to be responsible for the death of two people and an unborn baby in Ravenna.

David Darnell Calhoun Jr. is wanted for killing 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders, 32-year-old Sara Marsh and her unborn baby on November 30, 2016 in Ravenna. Court records show Calhoun's criminal record, and he was on parole at the time of the shooting, having been released in spring 2016.

Calhoun is a 25-year-old black male standing at approximately 5’09” and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be somewhere in Akron or Ravenna. His previous address was near the 900 block of Mull Avenue in Akron.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Portage County Sheriff's office have increased the reward for information leading to Calhoun to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tips can also be submitted online.