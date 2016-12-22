U.S. Marshals look for accused Ravenna killer who was on parole at the time of the crime

RAVENNA, Ohio - The man wanted in connection with three murders was on parole at the time he allegedly committed the crimes.

David Darnell Calhoun Jr. is wanted for killing 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders, 32-year-old Sara Marsh and her unborn baby on November 30, 2016 in Ravenna. Court records show Calhoun has a lengthy criminal record. He was released from prison in the spring of 2016.

The U.S. Marshals have increased reward money to $5,000 for information that leads them to Calhoun.

"We believe he is still in the Akron, Ravenna area," said U.S. Deputy Marshal Anne Murphy. " We haven't got the tip that puts us directly on his trail," added Murphy.

Murphy said Calhoun is considered to be dangerous. There is an urgency by the U.S. Marshals to get Calhoun off of the streets sooner rather than later. They are now hoping that money talks and someone with information about his whereabouts will lead them to Calhoun.

U.S. Marshals also issued a warning to whoever might be helping Calhoun avoid arrest; they too could face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.