CLEVELAND, Ohio - When Dan Gilbert became the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005, he inherited the suite attendants in the owner's suite.

"Dan says when you buy a team batteries are included," said Dottie Verderber. "We are his batteries."

Dottie and her sister Devin Lewis have thoroughly enjoyed working for Gilbert.

"He is the best boss in the world. He is so warm and you never know what he is going to do," Dottie explained.

Dottie and Devin, who are affectionately known as Dotvin serve more than just Gilbert. They cater to everyone who comes through the owner's suite.

"We treat everyone the same, " They explained. "It doesn't matter, you treat people the same."

According to "Dotvin," Gilbert shares the same philosophy.

After the Cavs won the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015, Gilbert thanked them on National TV. When the team won the title this past year Gilbert included them in the parade, pairing them up with the Larry O'Brien Trophy. And of course, Dottie and Devin were among the many who received rings.

"He couldn't treat us any better than if we were related to him," they explained.

While Gilbert calls Dottie and Devin the batteries for the team, they say it's Gilbert who makes the Cavs "go."

"There is no doubt in my mind. The way he treats people, people want to do for him because he does for them. It's reciprocal. If someone does good for you, you want to do good for them."