When Jule Foucher first learned of CrossFit while attending undergraduate school at Michigan, she had no idea is would give her more than just a good workout.

“It was a sport that involved a lot of variety so it incorporated a lot of things I like to do, like gymnastics and running and weightlifting - but it was something different every day,” she explained.

She loved it so much she became a competitor in the CrossFit games.

“We have the CrossFit games which is he wold wide competition which happens once a year,” she explained. “i competed in the CrossFit games four times. My best finish was in 2012 i finished in second place and then in 2014 i finished in third place.”

Simultaneously she pursued a career in medicine. Right now she is studying at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

“i was like ‘OK I'll compete in CrossFit, and i’ll be a doctor and keep these things separate.’”

Her plans changed when she began to recognize the benefits CrossFit has on overall health, as her hobby has not only given her a healthy lifestyle but also a defined future.

“Ultimately I would like to have my CrossFit affiliate associated with my medical practice and be able to provide primary care for my patience but also help them in achieving optimal health,” she said.