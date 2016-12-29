CLEVELAND - Get Rich Outdoors

Here you will find a weekly update on select events and activities happening in northern Ohio national, state and county parks, which are in the News 5 viewing area. Programs sometimes change for weather and other unforeseen circumstances! Check the park web-site before traveling.

Pick of the Park's for Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29, 2016

Featured Event

Volunteer Orientation

Thursday, January 5, 6:30 p.m.

This orientation is for new and prospective volunteers. Learn about

CVNP’s mission, vision, and partners, as well as the park’s expectations and standards in this classroom-style orientation. Complete within your first six months of volunteering, but it is not required before you get started. Register online at www.forcvnp.org/events/volunteeropportunities

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Ranger-Led Snowshoe Hikes

Saturdays, December 17 through February 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Kendall Lake Shelter

Learn a new skill or just get out and enjoy the winter’s beauty on snowshoes. Trails vary. Moderate pace. Program is free. Rentals available. Program will be cancelled if there is less than four inches of snow.

For the complete Cuyahoga Valley National Park events calendar click:

http://www.nps.gov/cuva/planyourvisit/events.htm

Ohio State Parks

New Year's Eve Night Hike: Maumee Bay

Saturday, December 31, 7 to 9 p.m., Maumee Bay State Park

Join us for our 2nd Annual New Year's Eve Night Hike at Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center. Meet at the Nature Center at 7 pm on New Year's Eve. We'll test our night vision on the boardwalk and bring in the New Year naturally! All ages welcome, make sure to dress for the weather! Hope to see you there!

For a complete list of Northern Ohio State Park events click:

http://www.dnr.state.oh.us/parks/resources/events/tabid/487/Default.aspx

Cleveland Metroparks

Last Sunrise of the Year Hike

Saturday, December 31 at 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Hinckley Reservation, Johnson's Picnic Area is located off West Drive in Hinckley Reservation, between Bellus and State roads in Hinckley Township,

Celebrate the last day and sunrise of 2016. Hike along the shore of Hinckley Lake to view the sunrise, and then return to hot coffee and coffee cake. Terrain Difficulty: somewhat hilly, 1.5 miles. Free.

For the complete Cleveland Metroparks events calendar click:

http://www.clemetparks.com/events/index.asp

Ashland County Parks

The Ashland County Park District (ACPD) is currently composed of 16 parks—each has natural features that make it distinct—including old-growth forest, native grassland, restored wetlands and spring-fed ponds. There are also miles of hiking trails, playgrounds, fishing ponds, bird-observation decks, river access for canoeing, and even a vintage cider press stored in a historic barn, all of which make these parks truly part of Ashland County.

For the complete Ashland County Parks events calendar click:

https://sites.google.com/site/ashlandcoparks/

Crawford County Parks

Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club: Night Sky Programs

Friday, December 30, 6 p.m., Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District and the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club invite you to join them as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with those interested in the celestial sights. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers assist you with those provided. Targets for the winter are: The Andromeda Galaxy, located 2.5 million light years away! The Bok Clouds which are huge clouds of molecular gas and dust, blocking the star light behind them. If skies are cloudy, we will meet inside to view astronomy videos. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Monday, January 2, 7 a.m., Meet at Bucyrus Bob Evans, 1517 N. Sandysky Ave.

The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate as field counters should meet Warren Uxley at Bob Evans, located at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 in Bucyrus. If you would like to count birds at your feeder, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to see if you are located within our count circle. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

For the complete Crawford County Parks events calendar click:

http://www.crawfordparkdistrict.org/

Erie County Parks

The Erie County Metropolitan Park District was created in 1968, with the name changed to Erie MetroParks in 1991. Starting with Osborn MetroPark (formerly the Osborn Prison Honor Farm), Erie MetroParks has grown to include 13 parks or preserves. Many of the properties that are managed by the park district are maintained in their natural state in keeping with the role assigned by the Ohio Revised Code. Areas used for active recreation are designed to have minimal impact on the natural environment of the parks. Each park is very unique and allows for a variety of activities for people of all ages!

For the complete Erie County Parks events calendar click:

http://eriemetroparks.com

Geauga Park District

Grandparents in the Park: Wildlife Wonders

Thursday, December 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The West Woods, Nature Center

Grandparents and grandchildren explore Nature indoors with our interactive habitat exhibit and a fun game of wildlife bingo! Please bring a snack to share. Beverages provided. Indoors only. Wheelchair/stroller accessible. Registration required.

For the complete Geauga Park District events calendar click:

http://reservations.geaugaparkdistrict.org/programs/index.shtml

Lake Metroparks

Candy Land Has Gone Wild!

November 19 to January 1, Noon to 5 p.m., Penitentiary Glen Reservation

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Eve

On a life-sized game board, discover the many flavors that nature gives us as you play along and travel through the seasons in our indoor wonderland. Draw a card, move from space to space and explore nature through the year. In addition, enjoy a craft, activity pages and scavenger hunts — fun for the whole family! Snacks and beverages are also available. Enjoy holiday shopping at The Nature Store. Snowshoe rentals available, weather permitting. Special activities from 1 to 3 pm every Saturday afternoon during the exhibit. Free.

For the complete Lake Metroparks events calendar click:

http://www.lakemetroparks.com/

Lorain County Parks

Weekly Walkers

Friday, December 30, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Columbia

Join us once a week for a nice hike through the park!

For the complete Lorain County Metroparks events calendar click:

http://reservations.metroparks.cc/programs/

Medina County Parks

Wild About Winter

Friday, December 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wolf Creek Environmental Center

Are you looking for something to do over the holidays? Come find out what the wild animals are doing. Join us during our regular hours to see Wolf Creek Environmental Center transformed into a winter world. Go on an animal scavenger hunt, try to navigate the Subnivean maze, or make a snow flea to see how far it can jump. Enjoy these and other indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, and displays. All ages are welcome. No registration is required. Free.

For the complete Medina County Parks events calendar click:

http://reservations.medinacountyparks.com/programs/

Portage County Parks

Portage Park District conserves important natural areas and creates parks and trails for public use and enjoyment. We partner to improve the health and quality of life in our communities, while realizing significant economic benefits. Are you looking to embrace the beauty of the outdoors? Portage Parks offers a variety of educational activities, outdoor adventures, races, and walks, plus a number of other exciting events and activities throughout each season. Read more for additional information! There are many ways that you can help support the Portage Park District in our mission to conserve Portage County’s natural and cultural resources. Learn more about donation and volunteer opportunities and then contact us. You can help make a difference.

For the complete Portage County Parks events calendar click:

http://portageparkdistrict.org/programs/upcoming-events/

Stark Parks

Stark County Geotour Kick-Off

Saturday, December 31, 10 to 11 a.m., Exploration Gateway, Rooms A&B

Kick off the new year with the NEW Stark County Geotour. We will meet at the Exploration Gateway where you can pick up the coordinates and passport the day before the tour officially launches. We will have a white elephant cache exchange. Before coming to the event: hide a cache containing a small gift within 10 miles of the Exploration Gateway, write down the coordinates and your phone number in a greeting card, seal the card, and bring it to the event.

For the complete Stark Parks events calendar click:

http://reservations.starkparks.com/programs/

Summit County Parks

Winter Bird Hike

Friday, December 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Rd., Akron

Join a naturalist on a hike in search of birds that reside in Ohio year-round, along with winter's winged visitors. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. For information, call 330-865-8065.

New Year's Celebration

Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family! Crafts, activities and refreshments will help us ring in the New Year at noon! Take a hike while you are here, and then warm up by the campfire. For information, call 330-865-8065.

For the complete Summit County Parks events calendar click:

http://www.summitmetroparks.org

