Get Rich Outdoors - Pick of the parks for the week of December 23 to December 29, 2016
Area National, State and County Park events
Rich Geyser, newsnet5.com
6:00 AM, Dec 29, 2016
6:16 AM, Dec 29, 2016
CLEVELAND - Get Rich Outdoors
Here you will find a weekly update on select events and activities happening in northern Ohio national, state and county parks, which are in the News 5 viewing area. Programs sometimes change for weather and other unforeseen circumstances! Check the park web-site before traveling.
Pick of the Park's for Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29, 2016
Featured Event
Volunteer Orientation
Thursday, January 5, 6:30 p.m.
This orientation is for new and prospective volunteers. Learn about
CVNP’s mission, vision, and partners, as well as the park’s expectations and standards in this classroom-style orientation. Complete within your first six months of volunteering, but it is not required before you get started. Register online at www.forcvnp.org/events/volunteeropportunities
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Ranger-Led Snowshoe Hikes
Saturdays, December 17 through February 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Kendall Lake Shelter
Learn a new skill or just get out and enjoy the winter’s beauty on snowshoes. Trails vary. Moderate pace. Program is free. Rentals available. Program will be cancelled if there is less than four inches of snow.
New Year's Eve Night Hike: Maumee Bay
Saturday, December 31, 7 to 9 p.m., Maumee Bay State Park
Join us for our 2nd Annual New Year's Eve Night Hike at Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center. Meet at the Nature Center at 7 pm on New Year's Eve. We'll test our night vision on the boardwalk and bring in the New Year naturally! All ages welcome, make sure to dress for the weather! Hope to see you there!
Last Sunrise of the Year Hike
Saturday, December 31 at 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Hinckley Reservation, Johnson's Picnic Area is located off West Drive in Hinckley Reservation, between Bellus and State roads in Hinckley Township,
Celebrate the last day and sunrise of 2016. Hike along the shore of Hinckley Lake to view the sunrise, and then return to hot coffee and coffee cake. Terrain Difficulty: somewhat hilly, 1.5 miles. Free.
The Ashland County Park District (ACPD) is currently composed of 16 parks—each has natural features that make it distinct—including old-growth forest, native grassland, restored wetlands and spring-fed ponds. There are also miles of hiking trails, playgrounds, fishing ponds, bird-observation decks, river access for canoeing, and even a vintage cider press stored in a historic barn, all of which make these parks truly part of Ashland County.
Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club: Night Sky Programs
Friday, December 30, 6 p.m., Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District and the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club invite you to join them as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with those interested in the celestial sights. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers assist you with those provided. Targets for the winter are: The Andromeda Galaxy, located 2.5 million light years away! The Bok Clouds which are huge clouds of molecular gas and dust, blocking the star light behind them. If skies are cloudy, we will meet inside to view astronomy videos. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Monday, January 2, 7 a.m., Meet at Bucyrus Bob Evans, 1517 N. Sandysky Ave.
The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate as field counters should meet Warren Uxley at Bob Evans, located at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 in Bucyrus. If you would like to count birds at your feeder, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to see if you are located within our count circle. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.
The Erie County Metropolitan Park District was created in 1968, with the name changed to Erie MetroParks in 1991. Starting with Osborn MetroPark (formerly the Osborn Prison Honor Farm), Erie MetroParks has grown to include 13 parks or preserves. Many of the properties that are managed by the park district are maintained in their natural state in keeping with the role assigned by the Ohio Revised Code. Areas used for active recreation are designed to have minimal impact on the natural environment of the parks. Each park is very unique and allows for a variety of activities for people of all ages!
Grandparents in the Park: Wildlife Wonders
Thursday, December 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The West Woods, Nature Center
Grandparents and grandchildren explore Nature indoors with our interactive habitat exhibit and a fun game of wildlife bingo! Please bring a snack to share. Beverages provided. Indoors only. Wheelchair/stroller accessible. Registration required.
Candy Land Has Gone Wild!
November 19 to January 1, Noon to 5 p.m., Penitentiary Glen Reservation
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Eve
On a life-sized game board, discover the many flavors that nature gives us as you play along and travel through the seasons in our indoor wonderland. Draw a card, move from space to space and explore nature through the year. In addition, enjoy a craft, activity pages and scavenger hunts — fun for the whole family! Snacks and beverages are also available. Enjoy holiday shopping at The Nature Store. Snowshoe rentals available, weather permitting. Special activities from 1 to 3 pm every Saturday afternoon during the exhibit. Free.
Wild About Winter
Friday, December 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wolf Creek Environmental Center
Are you looking for something to do over the holidays? Come find out what the wild animals are doing. Join us during our regular hours to see Wolf Creek Environmental Center transformed into a winter world. Go on an animal scavenger hunt, try to navigate the Subnivean maze, or make a snow flea to see how far it can jump. Enjoy these and other indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, and displays. All ages are welcome. No registration is required. Free.
Portage Park District conserves important natural areas and creates parks and trails for public use and enjoyment. We partner to improve the health and quality of life in our communities, while realizing significant economic benefits. Are you looking to embrace the beauty of the outdoors? Portage Parks offers a variety of educational activities, outdoor adventures, races, and walks, plus a number of other exciting events and activities throughout each season. Read more for additional information! There are many ways that you can help support the Portage Park District in our mission to conserve Portage County’s natural and cultural resources. Learn more about donation and volunteer opportunities and then contact us. You can help make a difference.
Stark County Geotour Kick-Off
Saturday, December 31, 10 to 11 a.m., Exploration Gateway, Rooms A&B
Kick off the new year with the NEW Stark County Geotour. We will meet at the Exploration Gateway where you can pick up the coordinates and passport the day before the tour officially launches. We will have a white elephant cache exchange. Before coming to the event: hide a cache containing a small gift within 10 miles of the Exploration Gateway, write down the coordinates and your phone number in a greeting card, seal the card, and bring it to the event.
Winter Bird Hike
Friday, December 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Rd., Akron
Join a naturalist on a hike in search of birds that reside in Ohio year-round, along with winter's winged visitors. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. For information, call 330-865-8065.
New Year's Celebration
Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron
Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family! Crafts, activities and refreshments will help us ring in the New Year at noon! Take a hike while you are here, and then warm up by the campfire. For information, call 330-865-8065.