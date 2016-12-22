Get Rich Outdoors - Pick of the parks for the week of December 23 to December 29, 2016
Here you will find a weekly update on select events and activities happening in northern Ohio national, state and county parks, which are in the News 5 viewing area. Programs sometimes change for weather and other unforeseen circumstances! Check the park web-site before traveling.
Pick of the Park's for Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29, 2016
Featured Event
Holiday Lantern Tours
Friday, December 23, Hale Farm & Village.
Stroll by candlelight. Experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the holiday season as celebrated in the 1800s Western Reserve. Afterwards, sample holiday treats. Fee: $20 adults,
$12 children ages 3 - 12, $15 WRHS members. Hale Farm & Village. Tours depart every 20 minutes beginning at 5:40 p.m. Reservations required. Call 330-666-3711 ext. 1720, or email halereservations@wrhs.org
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Ranger-Led Snowshoe Hikes
Saturdays, December 17 through February 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Kendall Lake Shelter
Learn a new skill or just get out and enjoy the winter’s beauty on snowshoes. Trails vary. Moderate pace. Program is free. Rentals available. Program will be cancelled if there is less than four inches of snow.
Cookie Burner
Wednesday, December 28, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., NPS Headquarters.
Burn off the holiday cookies and calories on a 7-mile roundtrip hike. Sturdy shoes and appropriate cold weather gear recommended. Fast pace.
Ohio State Parks Wants Your Assistance
With the capital budget recently signed by Governor Kasich, Ohio State Parks received an unprecedented investment that will allow for repairs and upgrades to many park facilities. We would like your help to identify and prioritize these projects. As our users these parks are here for you, so who better to offer suggestions? We are seeking input on projects that will include restrooms & shower houses, lodges, campgrounds & cabins, marinas, trails, beaches, shelters and pools. If the project you are most interested in is not on this list, tell us. We want to know. Fill out the form to have your opinion considered. While we may not be able to make every improvement offered, we want to be sure we are addressing what our visitors would like to see. http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/improvements
Hand Feed a Chickadee
December 17 to 24, 10 a.m. to noon every day, Brecksville Reservation, Nature Center, 9000 Chippewa Creek Dr, Brecksville, OH 44141
Looking for something to do with your family and friends over the holidays? Stop by to hand feed the chickadees. We'll supply the black oil sunflower seeds and instructions that help make this experience one to remember. Free.
Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club: Night Sky Programs
Friday, December 23, 6 p.m., Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District and the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club invite you to join them as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with those interested in the celestial sights. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers assist you with those provided. Targets for the winter are: The Andromeda Galaxy, located 2.5 million light years away! The Bok Clouds which are huge clouds of molecular gas and dust, blocking the star light behind them. If skies are cloudy, we will meet inside to view astronomy videos. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.
Metropark Walk
Wednesday, December 28, 10:30 a.m. & 5 p.m., Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center Deck, 3910 Perkins Ave, Huron.
Walk through the tall grass meadow trails and through the woods. You never know what wildlife you’re going to see!
Grandparents in the Park: Wildlife Wonders
Thursday, December 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The West Woods, Oak Room A
Grandparents and grandchildren explore Nature indoors with our interactive habitat exhibit and a fun game of wildlife bingo! Please bring a snack to share. Beverages provided. Indoors only. Free.
Candy Land Has Gone Wild!
November 19 to January 1, Noon to 5 p.m., Penitentiary Glen Reservation
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Eve
On a life-sized game board, discover the many flavors that nature gives us as you play along and travel through the seasons in our indoor wonderland. Draw a card, move from space to space and explore nature through the year. In addition, enjoy a craft, activity pages and scavenger hunts — fun for the whole family! Snacks and beverages are also available. Enjoy holiday shopping at The Nature Store. Snowshoe rentals available, weather permitting. Special activities from 1 to 3 pm every Saturday afternoon during the exhibit. Free.
Wild About Winter
Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wolf Creek Environmental Center
Are you looking for something to do over the holidays? Come find out what the wild animals are doing. Join us during our regular hours to see Wolf Creek Environmental Center transformed into a winter world. Go on an animal scavenger hunt, try to navigate the Subnivean maze, or make a snow flea to see how far it can jump. Enjoy these and other indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, and displays. All ages are welcome. No registration is required. Free.
Fit Friday
Friday, December 23, 9 to 11 a.m., Quail Hollow Park, Nature Center
Get out with Stark Parks for this bi-weekly, healthy walking series. Join park staff for a 3.0 mile hike at Quail Hollow Park. Meet near the Nature Center. Free.
Hike & Fire
Friday, December 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg
Hike the Ledges Trail, and then warm up to a toasty campfire. Marshmallows will be roasted, while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065.
Pine and Dandy
Tuesday, December 27, 1 to 2 p.m., F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron
Evergreen trees are a symbol of the season. Take a stroll with a naturalist to learn how to tell these dandy trees apart, and discover what attributes they hold. For information, call 330-865-8065.