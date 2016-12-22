CLEVELAND - Get Rich Outdoors

Here you will find a weekly update on select events and activities happening in northern Ohio national, state and county parks, which are in the News 5 viewing area. Programs sometimes change for weather and other unforeseen circumstances! Check the park web-site before traveling.

Pick of the Park's for Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29, 2016

Featured Event

Holiday Lantern Tours

Friday, December 23, Hale Farm & Village.

Stroll by candlelight. Experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the holiday season as celebrated in the 1800s Western Reserve. Afterwards, sample holiday treats. Fee: $20 adults,

$12 children ages 3 - 12, $15 WRHS members. Hale Farm & Village. Tours depart every 20 minutes beginning at 5:40 p.m. Reservations required. Call 330-666-3711 ext. 1720, or email

halereservations@wrhs.org

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Ranger-Led Snowshoe Hikes

Saturdays, December 17 through February 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Kendall Lake Shelter

Learn a new skill or just get out and enjoy the winter’s beauty on snowshoes. Trails vary. Moderate pace. Program is free. Rentals available. Program will be cancelled if there is less than four inches of snow.

Cookie Burner

Wednesday, December 28, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., NPS Headquarters.

Burn off the holiday cookies and calories on a 7-mile roundtrip hike. Sturdy shoes and appropriate cold weather gear recommended. Fast pace.

For the complete Cuyahoga Valley National Park events calendar click:

http://www.nps.gov/cuva/planyourvisit/events.htm

Ohio State Parks

Ohio State Parks Wants Your Assistance

With the capital budget recently signed by Governor Kasich, Ohio State Parks received an unprecedented investment that will allow for repairs and upgrades to many park facilities. We would like your help to identify and prioritize these projects. As our users these parks are here for you, so who better to offer suggestions? We are seeking input on projects that will include restrooms & shower houses, lodges, campgrounds & cabins, marinas, trails, beaches, shelters and pools. If the project you are most interested in is not on this list, tell us. We want to know. Fill out the form to have your opinion considered. While we may not be able to make every improvement offered, we want to be sure we are addressing what our visitors would like to see.

http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/improvements

For a complete list of Northern Ohio State Park events click:

http://www.dnr.state.oh.us/parks/resources/events/tabid/487/Default.aspx

Cleveland Metroparks

Hand Feed a Chickadee

December 17 to 24, 10 a.m. to noon every day, Brecksville Reservation, Nature Center, 9000 Chippewa Creek Dr, Brecksville, OH 44141

Looking for something to do with your family and friends over the holidays? Stop by to hand feed the chickadees. We'll supply the black oil sunflower seeds and instructions that help make this experience one to remember. Free.

For the complete Cleveland Metroparks events calendar click:

http://www.clemetparks.com/events/index.asp

Ashland County Parks

Mohican Audubon Society Bird Walk

Saturday, December 24, 9 to 11 a.m., Byers Woods, 675 Co Rd 1754, Ashland

For the complete Ashland County Parks events calendar click:

https://sites.google.com/site/ashlandcoparks/

Crawford County Parks

Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club: Night Sky Programs

Friday, December 23, 6 p.m., Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District and the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club invite you to join them as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with those interested in the celestial sights. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers assist you with those provided. Targets for the winter are: The Andromeda Galaxy, located 2.5 million light years away! The Bok Clouds which are huge clouds of molecular gas and dust, blocking the star light behind them. If skies are cloudy, we will meet inside to view astronomy videos. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

For the complete Crawford County Parks events calendar click:

http://www.crawfordparkdistrict.org/

Erie County Parks

Metropark Walk

Wednesday, December 28, 10:30 a.m. & 5 p.m., Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center Deck, 3910 Perkins Ave, Huron.

Walk through the tall grass meadow trails and through the woods. You never know what wildlife you’re going to see!

For the complete Erie County Parks events calendar click:

http://eriemetroparks.com

Geauga Park District

Grandparents in the Park: Wildlife Wonders

Thursday, December 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The West Woods, Oak Room A

Grandparents and grandchildren explore Nature indoors with our interactive habitat exhibit and a fun game of wildlife bingo! Please bring a snack to share. Beverages provided. Indoors only. Free.

For the complete Geauga Park District events calendar click:

http://reservations.geaugaparkdistrict.org/programs/index.shtml

Lake Metroparks

Candy Land Has Gone Wild!

November 19 to January 1, Noon to 5 p.m., Penitentiary Glen Reservation

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year's Eve

On a life-sized game board, discover the many flavors that nature gives us as you play along and travel through the seasons in our indoor wonderland. Draw a card, move from space to space and explore nature through the year. In addition, enjoy a craft, activity pages and scavenger hunts — fun for the whole family! Snacks and beverages are also available. Enjoy holiday shopping at The Nature Store. Snowshoe rentals available, weather permitting. Special activities from 1 to 3 pm every Saturday afternoon during the exhibit. Free.

For the complete Lake Metroparks events calendar click:

http://www.lakemetroparks.com/

Lorain County Parks

Animal Signs Hike

Saturday, December 24, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Miller Nature Preserve, Shelter

Look for tracks, nests, and other signs of what critters are out this time of year.

For the complete Lorain County Metroparks events calendar click:

http://reservations.metroparks.cc/programs/

Medina County Parks

Wild About Winter

Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wolf Creek Environmental Center

Are you looking for something to do over the holidays? Come find out what the wild animals are doing. Join us during our regular hours to see Wolf Creek Environmental Center transformed into a winter world. Go on an animal scavenger hunt, try to navigate the Subnivean maze, or make a snow flea to see how far it can jump. Enjoy these and other indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, and displays. All ages are welcome. No registration is required. Free.

For the complete Medina County Parks events calendar click:

http://reservations.medinacountyparks.com/programs/

Portage County Parks

Portage Park District conserves important natural areas and creates parks and trails for public use and enjoyment. We partner to improve the health and quality of life in our communities, while realizing significant economic benefits. Are you looking to embrace the beauty of the outdoors? Portage Parks offers a variety of educational activities, outdoor adventures, races, and walks, plus a number of other exciting events and activities throughout each season. Read more for additional information! There are many ways that you can help support the Portage Park District in our mission to conserve Portage County’s natural and cultural resources. Learn more about donation and volunteer opportunities and then contact us. You can help make a difference.

For the complete Portage County Parks events calendar click:

http://portageparkdistrict.org/programs/upcoming-events/

Stark Parks

Fit Friday

Friday, December 23, 9 to 11 a.m., Quail Hollow Park, Nature Center

Get out with Stark Parks for this bi-weekly, healthy walking series. Join park staff for a 3.0 mile hike at Quail Hollow Park. Meet near the Nature Center. Free.

For the complete Stark Parks events calendar click:

http://reservations.starkparks.com/programs/

Summit County Parks

Hike & Fire

Friday, December 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Hike the Ledges Trail, and then warm up to a toasty campfire. Marshmallows will be roasted, while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Pine and Dandy

Tuesday, December 27, 1 to 2 p.m., F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Evergreen trees are a symbol of the season. Take a stroll with a naturalist to learn how to tell these dandy trees apart, and discover what attributes they hold. For information, call 330-865-8065.

For the complete Summit County Parks events calendar click:

http://www.summitmetroparks.org

---

