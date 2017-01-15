NBA will consider rule changes to speed up games for millenials who have short attention spans

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is looking into speeding up the end of games to retain a younger fan base who "have increasingly short attention spans," according to ESPN.

Ahead of the Denver Nuggets- Indiana Pacers game at London's O2 Arena earlier this week, Silver said the NBA started studying the issue last year, "specifically the number of timeouts that are allowed in the last two minutes." He said they would be reviewing it again at the end of the season.

"It's something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game," Silver said. "Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it's something as a business we need to pay attention to."

Silver said the NBA's competition committee reviews such matters and takes them to the league's full board of owners.