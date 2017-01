Chardon, Ohio - Tyra Eppinger is a freshman at Lutheran East High School, where she plays varsity basketball while maintaining an "A" average. She credits her mother for inspiring her to do well in all facets of her high school career.

"She tells me to remained humble. She tells me to keep trying her hardest. She makes me feel relaxed about everything," Tyra said about her mother.

Tyra told News 5 that she is passionate about basketball, but her main goal is to further her education.