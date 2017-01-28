Student Athlete of the Week: Shannon Williams

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - Brecksville-Broadview Heights' Shannon Williams was part of the Bees state championship volleyball team but she's accomplished a lot on her own.

Among her accolades is Gatorade state volleyball player of the year.

"I don't like being average. I don't like losing, so I think just being great," the junior said when asked what motivates her.

Shannon wins not only in volleyball but also in the classroom. She maintains a 3.6 GPA.

"I hope people learn that it is possible to be a student-athlete," she said. "Some people think 'Oh Shannon is just really good at volleyball' but I also spend countless hours studying and staying up until 2:00 am in the morning. So I think that anything is possible and if you work hard it pays off."

Shannon is committed to Cincinnati where she received a full scholarship to play volleyball.