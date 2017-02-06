student athlete of the week: Sean Hickey

Parma, Ohio - Sean Hickey received McDonald's Student athlete of the Week honors. He is a senior at Holy Name, where he has a 3.8 GPA and has played varsity basketball for four years.

"If you work hard good things happen to you," Hickey said. " I think it is just about putting the time in and making the decision to work hard."

Hickey is set to attend Franciscan University of Steubenville where he plans to basketball, while pursuing an education in finance.