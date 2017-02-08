Student athlete of the week: Eric Norman

Parma, OH - Eric Norman is only a sophomore at Normandy High school in Parma and he already owns nine school records in the pool. He also is making a splash in the classroom with a 4.4 weighted gpa.

He challenges himself, talking honors and AP courses. However, it is the lessons he's learned in the pool that has taught him how to be successful in all aspects of life.

He explained, "That's what swimming has taught me is definitely that with persistence and passion and hard work, you will be able to get whatever you want. You will be able to get wherever you need to be."