Former Kent State QB shows up big for Super Bowl LI

Former Kent State Quarterback Julian Edelman made one of the biggest catches in NFL history during Sunday's Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Edelman, 30, made the huge catch late in the fourth quarter as the Patriots rallied from behind and sent the game into overtime.
sdflka;sdjf;kzjdfc;alksejf;lkasdjf;lkasjdf;lkjasdf;lkjasdlfk;cjasd;lkfjaslkdf #SB51 pic.twitter.com/GCkEJilvzV— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 in the first Super Bowl overtime.
OH MY GOD, JULIAN EDELMAN! #SB51 #Patriots https://t.co/YtvHwsaCbT— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
A Public Service Announcement courtesy of @Edelman11. #SB51 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/FiH19uBiXh— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Congratulations to @KentStAlum @Edelman11 and the @Patriots –#SuperBowl Champions Again!
What a comeback! #FlashesForever pic.twitter.com/hkeUlohnlQ— Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) February 6, 2017
