Former Kent State QB shows up big for Super Bowl LI

News 5 Staff
8:10 AM, Feb 6, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former Kent State Quarterback Julian Edelman made one of the biggest catches in NFL history during Sunday's Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. 

Edelman, 30, made the huge catch late in the fourth quarter as the Patriots rallied from behind and sent the game into overtime. 

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 in the first Super Bowl overtime. 

