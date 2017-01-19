Out of Bounds: How Malik Hooker's mother kept him in the game

I was scouring the internet when I came across an old post-game Ohio State Urban Meyer press conference.

The team had just blown out Bowling Green 77-10 and safety Malik Hooker had two interceptions.

The Buckeyes head coach was tipping his hat to Hooker’s mother, Angela Dennis. In fact, he made Dennis available to the media after the game. A parent at a post-game presser is not something you see very often but Dennis had more to offer her son than just a mother’s love.

"He tried to quit about seven times," Meyer said of Hooker's freshman year. "And I credit his mother with not allowing him to quit because obviously, it would have been a bad ending."

Dennis explained her side of the story that day to the media.

“I told him he couldn't come home if he left," Dennis said "So he had nowhere else to go."

I had to meet this woman and see what she was all about. I drove all the way to New Castle, Pennsylvania, which is about two hours from my station in Cleveland. It well worth the gas money.

The second I met Angela, I liked her.

She welcomed me into her home as if she’s known me for years. Unbeknownst to me, Malik was home and she quickly offered him up for an interview.

He spoke glowingly of his mom, explaining when he was frustrated with his lack of playing time, it was his mother who served as his greatest source of strength.

"I needed support. I couldn’t see myself quitting something and I know my momma wouldn’t let me quit,” he explained. “She wasn’t going to let me leave.”

Malik, who is a projected first-round pick, was polite, humble and well aware of his mother’s positive influence in his life.

When I sat down to get Angela’s side of the story, I found myself in complete awe of her strength and selflessness.

“I lived 37 years in the projects, worked two jobs, went to school online," she said. "Both my parents come from addictive behavior patterns. I just knew that I had to get my kids out of that environment. And I was willing to do whatever I had to do to make sure I got out.”

She has five children and two grandchildren. Her oldest child was born when she was just 16 years old. She has worked her butt off to give her children opportunity. So when her son’s frustration with not seeing the field was at it’s highest, she was not about to let him just walk away.

“He understood where I was coming from when I explained to him the purpose for not giving up,” she recalled. “That when it's the hardest and you feel like you want to give up that you just can’t at that time because how will you ever know what you are going to produce if you quit?”

“I wanted him to learn that, 'it is for you and you were meant to do this. Now are you going to be patient enough to wait your time?' Because that is one thing I always told him, ‘your time is coming.’”

Apparently, mother does know best. Hooker finished the season with seven interceptions, three of those for touchdowns.

“It was amazing. I cried a lot,” Dennis said of her son’s success this past season. “I can’t even put it into words It was moving. It was touching. I knew all this time he waited and he would get down on himself that his time had come and he was making the best of it.”

In sports to be great, you need more than just inherent athletic talent, which Hooker definitely possesses. You need mental toughness. To me, that doesn’t mean playing through concussions or having a complete disregard for your body for the sake of your chosen sport. Rather, in my opinion, mental toughness is the ability to believe when circumstances give you a reason to think otherwise. It’s not allowing what’s happened to you control what you can make happen for yourself. It’s the ability to keep working when the reward is not yet in sight.

It became even more clear to me after meeting Dennis why Coach Meyer tipped his hat to her.

It’s not because she loves her children and her grandchildren, or because she shows warmth and kindness to strangers, even reporters.

It’s because to be a winner you have to think like one.

And Dennis may not step on a football field, but in talking to her, even for just a few minutes, it’s quite obvious that while she definitely has the heart of a great mother she possesses the mind of a true champion.