David Modell, son of former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, has died at 55

CLEVELAND - David Modell, the son of former Cleveland Browns owner, Art Modell, has died.

Modell, 55, died after a two-year battle with cancer.

He served as President of the Baltimore Ravens from the team's beginning in 1996 through their Super Bowl XXXV championship win in 2000 and continued to lead the team until 2004, according to a news release from the team.

In August, Modell told ESPN that he was battling Stage 4 lung cancer. He first disclosed his illness during a cancer benefit in Baltimore.

“I've been dealing with lung cancer this past year," Modell wrote in an email to ESPN at the time. "The good news is it's a year. The bad news is it's lung cancer. But, for now all seems to be quiet, which is obviously good. It can go on like this for a while, which would also be very good. We’ll just keep fighting the fight.”