CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday they will not be moving training camp to Columbus.

The Browns said in a statement on their website that they plan on staying in Berea for the immediate future.

“After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future,” Browns VP of Communication Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. “While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio.”

The facility in Berea has served as the training camp since 1992.