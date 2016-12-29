Light snow
GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 12: Robert Griffin #10 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 12, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared to play.
The Browns play Sunday against the Pittsburg Steelers.
Griffin suffered a concussion in last week in a game against the San Diego Chargers.
The Browns announced Griffin's status on their Twitter page.
QB Robert Griffin III saw an independent neurologist this morning and has been cleared to return to play.#CLEvsPIT— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2016
