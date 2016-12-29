Cleveland Browns QB Robert Griffin III cleared to play

News 5 Staff
9:03 AM, Dec 29, 2016
9:05 AM, Dec 29, 2016

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 12: Robert Griffin #10 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 12, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared to play. 

The Browns play Sunday against the Pittsburg Steelers.

Griffin suffered a concussion in last week in a game against the San Diego Chargers. 

The Browns announced Griffin's status on their Twitter page. 