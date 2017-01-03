Cleveland Browns owners pen open letter to season ticket holders, fans

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam sent out a letter to season ticket holders Tuesday apologizing for a disappointing year.

"Clearly, this season has been a painful part of our building process. You deserve the best, and you certainly deserve better than a 1-15 team," the letter said. "We are sorry that our results have not been better."

The Browns finished their season 1-15. Read the full letter here.