Cleveland Browns name Gregg Williams defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have a new defensive coordinator for next season.

Head coach, Hue Jackson announced that Gregg Williams will join the team as a defensive coordinator. Williams will replace Ray Horton.

In Williams' 26 years in the NFL, he has coached for three and has been a defensive coordinator for 15. His defenses have finished in the top five in total defense five times, including the top defense in 2000. He also oversaw a Saints defensive unit that won Super Bowl XLVI and a Titans defense that advanced to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Williams has spent the last three NFL seasons from 2014-2016 as a defensive coordinator for the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams.