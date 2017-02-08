Cleveland Browns lower season ticket prices for 2017 season

CLEVELAND - After a 1-15 season last year, the Cleveland Browns are lowering the season ticket prices for 2017.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and support we receive from our fans and felt it was appropriate to adjust our ticket pricing at this time," Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement Wednesday. "We have decreased a significant percentage of ticket prices because it was the right thing to do for our fans.”

All season tickets with either see a decrease in price or stay the same. No season ticket prices will increase.

According to the Browns organization, 40 percent of the stadium will see a decrease in per game season ticket price.

More than 90 percent of per game season ticket prices in the upper bowl will decrease.

Price decreases range from $5-$15 per game depending on location.

Season tickets are available in the upper bowl for $25-$65 per game.

In the Lake Club and BMW City Club, more than 50 percent of per game season ticket prices will decrease.

Lower bowl and mezzanine seating per game prices will remain flat.

Season ticket members will also have a special window to access tickets to the London game.