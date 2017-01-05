Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman named in police report

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been named in a police report for an alleged incident that happened on December 31.

According to a Cleveland police report, the incident took place around 2:50 a.m. in the lobby of the Pinnacle Condominiums on West Lakeside Avenue. The report alleges Adam Sapp was in an altercation with a group of four unknown black men while trying to get on the elevator.

Sapp was with Nina Holman and said that after the confrontation "he [was] unclear of what happened next." He remembered being woken up by Holman in the stairwell of the condominium. The report says that Sapp did not know any of the men, but that Holman told him Coleman was one of the men responsible.

Coleman's attorney, Kevin Spellacy, issued a statement on Thursday:

My client denies participating in this incident. He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged.

In an ESPN article, Cleveland police said Coleman is not a suspect in the incident.

News 5 has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.