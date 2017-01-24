Cleveland Browns sign linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. to new four-year contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. to a new four-year contract.

Collins is a Pro Bowl selection, All-Pro honoree and Super Bowl champion. He was acquired from New England through a trade on October 31 and started all eight games with the Browns. He had 69 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.

When asked about Collins, Hue Jackson said:

“He’s an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, I’m even more excited knowing that he is going to part of our future. We all know we have a lot of work to do to get our team where we feel it needs to be. Jamie wants to be a part of that. He wants to help build this team for success. He was outstanding in our locker room last year because he’s seen what success in the NFL looks like and our players respect the way he carries himself. We are all looking forward to him being a part of the success we plan to earn through our hard work and preparation.”

Collins is entering his fifth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. In 2015, he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team. He led New England in tackles and played every defensive snap during the team’s win in Super Bowl XLIX. He led the Patriots in tackles in 2014 and 2015.