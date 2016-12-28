Browns match $10,000 donation from 'Perfect Season Parade' to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns will be matching the donation from the 'Perfect Season Parade' to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank by donating $10,000.

After the Browns scored their first win of the season on Christmas Eve, the parade was canceled and event organizers announced that the money would be given to feed those in need. Cleveland Pizza made a donation and the total rose to over $8,000.

The food bank announced on Twitter Tuesday that the Browns were giving an additional $10,000 to match the donation.

Thanks to the Browns fans who donated $10k+ to the Food Bank! The @Browns have announced they're MATCHING with an additional $10k! #give10 pic.twitter.com/u0iW96ibUQ — Greater CLE FoodBank (@CleFoodBank) December 27, 2016

The GoFundMe was originally put in place to pay for security, restroom facilities and other necessities for the parade. The goal was to raise $1,999 but surpassed it quickly.