Browns Joe Thomas selected to 10th pro bowl, breaks franchise record

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas was voted into his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl - setting a team record for most Pro Bowls passing former Browns, Jim Brown and Lou Groza.

Thomas joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor as the only players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons. He also has the longest active streak in the NFL with 10 consecutive Pro Bowls.

Thomas has also started the past 158 games at left tackle which is also the longest active streak in the NFL among offensive linemen.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will be held in the AFC vs. NFC format.

In addition, Browns defensive back Joe Haden was selected as an alternate.