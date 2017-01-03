Browns Hue Jackson to coach South team in Reese's Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama - Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been tapped to coach the south team in the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Browns will guide the south team while the Chicago Bears and head coach John Fox will guide the North. Cleveland has coached in the Senior Bowl ten other times and the last time was in 1993 when Bill Belichick was head coach.

The Chicago Bears finished 3-13 and have the third pick in the draft.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual football bowl game that brings together college seniors from schools across the country to play on North and South teams. Players will arrive January 23 to begin practice the next day, and the game is scheduled for January 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and both the NFL Network and ESPN will televise practices with the game on the NFL Network live on Saturday.