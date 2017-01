CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns have added five additional coaches to their staff to help replace those they fired early this year.

The Browns announced Thursday morning that the following coaches were hired:

Jerod Kruse (assistant defensive backs)

Clyde Simmons (defensive line)

DeWayne Walker (defensive backs)

Blake Williams (linebackers)

Bob Wylie (offensive line)

Five assistant coaches were relieved of their duties, four of which were defensive coaches. Gregg Williams replaced Ray Horton as defensive coordinator Ray Horton.