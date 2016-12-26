Social media reacts to Cavs beating Golden State

Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 52°
HI: 50°
LO: 30°
HI: 38°
LO: 28°
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day as a part of the '#NBAXmas' lineup. Before the game, it was no secret the champion Cavaliers were poking a little good-natured fun at their finals rivals.
This is the door open just down the hallway from #Warriors locker room. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8z41uI01pA December 25, 2016
This is the door open just down the hallway from #Warriors locker room. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8z41uI01pA
Along with some enthusiasm from fans waiting to hopefully see a repeat of what happened the last time they saw a Cavs / Warriors matchup.
These two are on the #NBAXmas Nice List! 🏆 #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/rIdVWfsnAy— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016
These two are on the #NBAXmas Nice List! 🏆 #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/rIdVWfsnAy
After a nail-biting game, the Cavs won with just seconds left on the clock and people everywhere took to Twitter to celebrate.
The @Cavs' @RealTristan13 on today's #NBAXmas classic! #NBAPostgame pic.twitter.com/Ss4PuYqOCc— NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2016
The @Cavs' @RealTristan13 on today's #NBAXmas classic! #NBAPostgame pic.twitter.com/Ss4PuYqOCc
Rain drop
Drop top
Beat the warriors with 3 secs on the game clock https://t.co/PKvttqqh2R— Athlete Dream (@Athlete_Dream_) December 25, 2016
Rain drop
Drop top
Beat the warriors with 3 secs on the game clock https://t.co/PKvttqqh2R
Never forget #CavsNation 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt4uuQqmVk— Cavs Nation (@CavsNationNet) December 26, 2016
Never forget #CavsNation 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pt4uuQqmVk
Aside from the fans reactions, the Cavaliers sent out their own celebratory tweets.
Best home record in the NBA (16-2).✔️
Undefeated at home on #NBAXmas (6-0).✔️
Best fans in the world.✔️ pic.twitter.com/kEjXB2QkMg— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016
Best home record in the NBA (16-2).✔️
Undefeated at home on #NBAXmas (6-0).✔️
Best fans in the world.✔️ pic.twitter.com/kEjXB2QkMg
25 points, 10 dimes, 6 boards, and one ice cold #CavsWarriors SHOT.
Merry Kyriemas, everyone! 👋🏾#NBAXmas | #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/KHM0JyC7mo— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016
25 points, 10 dimes, 6 boards, and one ice cold #CavsWarriors SHOT.
Merry Kyriemas, everyone! 👋🏾#NBAXmas | #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/KHM0JyC7mo
It was a #MerryKyriemas indeed.