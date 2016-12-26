Social media reacts to Cavs beating Golden State

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day as a part of the '#NBAXmas' lineup. Before the game, it was no secret the champion Cavaliers were poking a little good-natured fun at their finals rivals.

This is the door open just down the hallway from #Warriors locker room. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8z41uI01pA — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 25, 2016

Along with some enthusiasm from fans waiting to hopefully see a repeat of what happened the last time they saw a Cavs / Warriors matchup.

After a nail-biting game, the Cavs won with just seconds left on the clock and people everywhere took to Twitter to celebrate.

Rain drop

Drop top



Beat the warriors with 3 secs on the game clock https://t.co/PKvttqqh2R — Athlete Dream (@Athlete_Dream_) December 25, 2016

Aside from the fans reactions, the Cavaliers sent out their own celebratory tweets.

Best home record in the NBA (16-2).✔️



Undefeated at home on #NBAXmas (6-0).✔️



Best fans in the world.✔️ pic.twitter.com/kEjXB2QkMg — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016

It was a #MerryKyriemas indeed.