Social media reacts to Cavs beating Golden State

News 5 Staff
2:37 PM, Dec 25, 2016
7:34 PM, Dec 25, 2016
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day as a part of the '#NBAXmas' lineup. Before the game, it was no secret the champion Cavaliers were poking a little good-natured fun at their finals rivals.

Along with some enthusiasm from fans waiting to hopefully see a repeat of what happened the last time they saw a Cavs / Warriors matchup. 

After a nail-biting game, the Cavs won with just seconds left on the clock and people everywhere took to Twitter to celebrate. 

Aside from the fans reactions, the Cavaliers sent out their own celebratory tweets.

It was a #MerryKyriemas indeed.