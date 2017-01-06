Report: Cavs work to finalize deal to acquire Kyle Korver from Atlanta Hawks

Cloudy
The Cleveland Cavaliers are working to finalize a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Kyle Korver.
The Vertical's Adrian Wojarnowski confirmed on Twitter Thursday evening.
Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017
Take a look at Korver's stats below:
Sports analysts and fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter.
