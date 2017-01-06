Report: Cavs work to finalize deal to acquire Kyle Korver from Atlanta Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are working to finalize a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Kyle Korver.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojarnowski confirmed on Twitter Thursday evening.

Vertical Sources with @ShamsCharania: Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2017

Take a look at Korver's stats below:

Sports analysts and fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

