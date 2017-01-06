Report: Cavs work to finalize deal to acquire Kyle Korver from Atlanta Hawks

News 5 Staff
8:17 PM, Jan 5, 2017
The Cleveland Cavaliers are working to finalize a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Kyle Korver. 

The Vertical's Adrian Wojarnowski confirmed on Twitter Thursday evening. 

Take a look at Korver's stats below: 

Sports analysts and fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter. 

