Cavs' J.R. Smith needs surgery on thumb, unclear when he will return

Cloudy
HI: 35°
LO: 27°
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
HI: 41°
LO: 34°
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers receives his championship ring from owner Dan Gilbert before the game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - J.R. Smith needs surgery to treat a fractured right thumb.
NBA writer Brian Windhorst was the first to report Wednesday, citing sources, that the guard would need surgery.
Cavs fears realized today with JR Smith. He will need surgery on his thumb and will be out an extended period, sources said— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 21, 2016
Cavs fears realized today with JR Smith. He will need surgery on his thumb and will be out an extended period, sources said
Smith injured his right thumb near the end of the first half of Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee.
He did not return for the second half.
Smith was examined at halftime but images taken at the arena were inconclusive, according to the Cavaliers.
Wednesday morning, Smith was further examined by Dr. Richard Parker at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health.
The results of the imaging revealed a fractured right thumb.
According to the Cavs, surgery is required. A treatment and return to play timeline will be established following the surgery.