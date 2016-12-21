Cavs' J.R. Smith needs surgery on thumb, unclear when he will return

CLEVELAND - J.R. Smith needs surgery to treat a fractured right thumb.

NBA writer Brian Windhorst was the first to report Wednesday, citing sources, that the guard would need surgery.

Cavs fears realized today with JR Smith. He will need surgery on his thumb and will be out an extended period, sources said — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 21, 2016

Smith injured his right thumb near the end of the first half of Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee.

He did not return for the second half.

Smith was examined at halftime but images taken at the arena were inconclusive, according to the Cavaliers.

Wednesday morning, Smith was further examined by Dr. Richard Parker at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health.

The results of the imaging revealed a fractured right thumb.

According to the Cavs, surgery is required. A treatment and return to play timeline will be established following the surgery.