Ohio's biggest story of 2016? The Cavs championship, The Associated Press says
JOHN SEEWER
10:31 AM, Dec 26, 2016
It was a year that saw a championship parade in Cleveland and came to a close with a somber funeral procession in Ohio's capital for one of the state's most beloved figures.
LeBron James and John Glenn came from much different backgrounds and grew up in far different eras yet both thrilled their home state with feats that will be remembered for generations.
The Cleveland Cavaliers victory in the NBA Finals, led by James, ended the city's 52-year championship drought and was selected Ohio's top story of the year by The Associated Press staff and its member newspapers and broadcasters around the state.
The other big stories in Ohio for 2016 included the death of Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth and Ohio's longest-serving U.S. senator; the shooting of a gorilla to rescue a boy at the Cincinnati Zoo and the Cleveland Indians' unlikely World Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The state's top 10 stories from 2016:
CLEVELAND'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Next year finally arrived in Cleveland. Five decades of gut-wrenching losses and sports futility came to an end when James rallied the Cavaliers from a 3-1 deficit to defeat favored Golden State for the city's first title since 1964. Nearly 1 million people showed up for the parade, with some fans standing on rooftops and clinging to ledges of a parking garage. Suddenly, Cleveland was on a roll.
GODSPEED, JOHN GLENN
Astronaut, test pilot, combat veteran, senator. John Glenn took off from his eastern Ohio hometown of New Concord and became an American hero. Glenn's death in early December at age 95 was felt by even those who weren't born in 1962 when he orbited Earth. He inspired new generations with his trip in the shuttle Discovery in 1998 that made him the oldest person in space.
HARAMBE SHOOTING
The killing of the Cincinnati Zoo's 400-pound gorilla named Harambe to save a little boy who slipped into its enclosure in May triggered outrage, second-guessing and social media mockery. Critics pounced on both the boy's mom and the zoo for shooting the animal after it pulled the child through a moat. Online tributes to Harambe turned into tongue-in-cheek tweets and punch lines.
While the nation engaged in a debate over policing practices and killing by officers, jurors in Cincinnati couldn't agree on a verdict in November in the trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal traffic stop shooting of an unarmed black motorist. A retrial is scheduled for May.
The April slayings of eight members of an extended family in their homes in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio remains unsolved. Investigators believe those behind the killings were familiar with the victims, their homes and the surrounding area.
OTHER TOP STORIES
Other top stories in Ohio last year included: The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old black boy by a white Columbus police officer; Donald Trump becoming the Republican presidential nominee at the party's convention in Cleveland; And, the city of Cleveland reaching a $6 million settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Tamir Rice.