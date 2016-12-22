Matthew Dellavedova gets his NBA Championship ring, Cavs players make it unforgettable

CLEVELAND - Matthew Dellavedova finally received his NBA Championship ring Wednesday evening and the Cleveland Cavaliers took it upon themselves to make sure it was an unforgettable experience.

The former Cavs point guard was back in Cleveland this week, now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the game, his former teammates helped present the ring, proving there's still much love for Delly in the CLE.

Congrats, mate!



Watch as @MatthewDelly receives his #WonForAll bling and gets mobbed by his former teammates: pic.twitter.com/oc6N6qnzbR — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 22, 2016