Matthew Dellavedova gets his NBA Championship ring, Cavs players make it unforgettable

News 5 Staff
8:24 AM, Dec 22, 2016

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Matthew Dellavedova #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes photos with fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Mike Lawrie
CLEVELAND - Matthew Dellavedova finally received his NBA Championship ring Wednesday evening and the Cleveland Cavaliers took it upon themselves to make sure it was an unforgettable experience.

The former Cavs point guard was back in Cleveland this week, now playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the game, his former teammates helped present the ring, proving there's still much love for Delly in the CLE.

 

